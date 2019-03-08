Premier Division: Derry City draw 1-1 against Bohemians in Dublin

Eoin Toal (left) produced a man-of-the-match display for Derry at Dalymount Park

Derry City continued their encouraging start to the League of Ireland campaign as they drew 1-1 against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Eoghan Stokes put Derry ahead from a penalty on 52 minutes after he had been brought down by Derek Pender.

James Finnerty levelled for Bohs on 75 after a Keith Ward crossed had deflected invitingly into his path.

Centre-back Eoin Toal produced a man-of-the-match display for Derry who have had two wins, two draws and a defeat.

The draw keeps Derry fourth in the table - although they are now five points behind Shamrock Rovers after the leaders defeated St Patrick's Athletic 1-0 at Richmond Park.

The Hoops lead Bohs by two points with champions Dundalk a further two points off the pace following their 4-0 thumping of Waterford and Derry now ahead of St Pat's on goal difference.

The four sides immediately below Rovers all have a game in hand on the leaders.