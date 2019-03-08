Peter Schmeichel speaks of pride in son Kasper for reaction to Leicester City tragedy

Kasper Schmeichel (left) was prominent throughout the mourning period following October's tragedy

Peter Schmeichel has spoken of pride in his son for racing towards the helicopter crash that killed Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Kasper Schmeichel earned praise for his reaction on 27 October as he witnessed the tragedy at the King Power Stadium.

"You don't run to a burning helicopter, but that is what he did," said Schmeichel Snr.

"His instinct is what makes me most proud - and scared. It speaks volumes about his personality."

Schmeichel says the impact it had on the club meant Leicester only dismissed manager Claude Puel on 24 February as a last resort.

He was back home in Denmark when the accident happened - and only found out about the severity of it when Kasper rang.

"As a dad, you try to help your children and guide them through as best you can with the life experiences you have," added the former Manchester United goalkeeper.

"But there is nothing that prepares you for being a witness to that or being the dad of someone who was, or being the CEO or the director of football at a football club [in that situation]."

The crash killed all four people on board, which is why the Dane is convinced there was no desire for the additional upheaval created by Puel's dismissal four months later.

"It's been a very tough time for the football club," added Schmeichel.

"That is why what happened last week was something they didn't want to do. I'm convinced they didn't want to do that until the summer."

Puel's replacement, Brendan Rodgers, takes charge at the King Power Stadium for the first time tomorrow, when relegation-threatened Fulham are the visitors.

Given Leicester have sacked three managers in less than three seasons since their momentous Premier League title success in 2016, it has been suggested one of Rodgers' first tasks is to break up a group of experienced players who have been blamed for general unrest in the dressing room.

Kasper Schmeichel is one of the strongest characters but his dad feels the notion of 'player power' being peculiar to Leicester is unfair.

"We are dealing with a different world now," he said.

"Everyone has their own little media station - they have YouTube, Facebook, Instagram. Straight away you can communicate with the world.

"If you are in that position as a footballer you become more powerful - that is not a Leicester thing, that is a completely general thing."