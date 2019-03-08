Tottenham: New stadium to be used competitively in first week of April

Tottenham will play the first competitive fixture at their new stadium in the first week of April.

Spurs were scheduled to move to the new White Hart Lane stadium in September but construction has been delayed.

They will run two test events in March and could face Crystal Palace at the venue in the Premier League on 3 April.

However, if Brighton lose their FA Cup quarter-final against Millwall on 17 March, they will be the opposition for the stadium opener on 6 or 7 April.

More to follow.