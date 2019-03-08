Juventus 4-1 Udinese: Moise Kean scores twice as champions go 19 points clear

Moise Kean has scored in each of his two Serie A starts for Juventus - previously netting against Bologna on 27 May 2017

Teenager Moise Kean scored twice as a weakened Juventus beat Udinese to go 19 points clear at the top of Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute with Tuesday's Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid, who won the last-16 first leg 2-0, in mind.

Kean slid home to turn home Alex Sandro's cross and toe-poked home a second after a good run into the box.

He then won a penalty, which Emre Can scored, with Blaise Matuidi heading in before a Kevin Lasagna consolation.

It was a seventh Serie A goal for 19-year-old Kean, who has won one Italy cap. He scored on his only other league start for Juve, back in 2017, and had a loan spell with Verona last season.

This was the first time Ronaldo has been rested for a Juventus game all season.

Juventus, who have won all seven Serie A titles since moving to the Allianz Stadium in 2011, are 19 points clear of second-placed Napoli, who visit Sassuolo on Sunday.

Udinese handed a debut to England Under-20 midfielder Ben Wilmot, a January loan signing from Watford - although he was replaced at half-time.