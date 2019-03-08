Match ends, Juventus 4, Udinese 1.
Juventus 4-1 Udinese: Moise Kean scores twice as champions go 19 points clear
Teenager Moise Kean scored twice as a weakened Juventus beat Udinese to go 19 points clear at the top of Serie A.
Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute with Tuesday's Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid, who won the last-16 first leg 2-0, in mind.
Kean slid home to turn home Alex Sandro's cross and toe-poked home a second after a good run into the box.
He then won a penalty, which Emre Can scored, with Blaise Matuidi heading in before a Kevin Lasagna consolation.
It was a seventh Serie A goal for 19-year-old Kean, who has won one Italy cap. He scored on his only other league start for Juve, back in 2017, and had a loan spell with Verona last season.
This was the first time Ronaldo has been rested for a Juventus game all season.
Juventus, who have won all seven Serie A titles since moving to the Allianz Stadium in 2011, are 19 points clear of second-placed Napoli, who visit Sassuolo on Sunday.
Udinese handed a debut to England Under-20 midfielder Ben Wilmot, a January loan signing from Watford - although he was replaced at half-time.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 4Cáceres
- 15BarzagliSubstituted forBonucciat 25'minutes
- 24Rugani
- 37Spinazzola
- 23Can
- 30Bentancur
- 12Lobo Silva
- 33Bernardeschi
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forDybalaat 72'minutes
- 18KeanSubstituted forNicolussi Cavigliaat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 3Chiellini
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 10Dybala
- 17Mandzukic
- 19Bonucci
- 21Pinsoglio
- 22Perin
- 39Kastanos
- 40Mavididi
- 41Nicolussi Caviglia
Udinese
- 1Musso
- 87De Maio
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 17NuytinckSubstituted forOpokuat 25'minutesBooked at 53mins
- 18ter AvestSubstituted forGuimaraes Cordeiroat 62'minutes
- 19Stryger LarsenBooked at 27mins
- 24WilmotSubstituted forLasagnaat 45'minutes
- 6Fofana
- 90Zeegelaar
- 23PussettoBooked at 50mins
- 10de Paul
Substitutes
- 4Opoku
- 7Okaka
- 13Ingelsson
- 14Micin
- 15Lasagna
- 27Perisan
- 30Guimaraes Cordeiro
- 41Bocic
- 88Andrade
- Referee:
- Daniele Chiffi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 4, Udinese 1.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marvin Zeegelaar (Udinese).
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Sandro (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 4, Udinese 1. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sandro.
Foul by Hans Nicolussi Caviglia (Juventus).
Seko Fofana (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Hans Nicolussi Caviglia replaces Moise Kean.
Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).
Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emre Can.
Attempt blocked. Sandro (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.
Attempt missed. Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Paulo Dybala replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 4, Udinese 0. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a cross.
Attempt missed. Martín Cáceres (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Marvin Zeegelaar.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Udinese 0. Emre Can (Juventus) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Juventus. Moise Kean draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Nicholas Opoku (Udinese) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Sandro replaces Hidde ter Avest.
Offside, Udinese. Nicholas Opoku tries a through ball, but Ignacio Pussetto is caught offside.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hidde ter Avest (Udinese).
Attempt missed. Leonardo Spinazzola (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Nicholas Opoku (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Moise Kean (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicholas Opoku (Udinese).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Alex Sandro (Juventus) because of an injury.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese).