Scott Boyd 'excited' by new Kilmarnock deal

Scott Boyd has signed a new one-year deal with Kilmarnock

Defender Scott Boyd is keen to achieve more at Kilmarnock after signing a one-year extension to his contract.

Boyd, who joined from Ross County in 2016, is now tied to the Rugby Park club until at least the summer of 2020.

The 32-year-old has made 24 appearances this season, scoring once.

"We've been on a fantastic journey and I'm looking forward to recovering from injury and getting back on the field to see exactly what we can achieve," Boyd said.