Roma: Monchi follows Eusebio di Francesco out of Serie A club

Monchi (left) played a big part in the appointment of Eusebio di Francesco (right)

Roma sporting director Monchi has left the Italian club a day after head coach Eusebio di Francesco was fired.

Spaniard Monchi, who has been linked with a job at Arsenal, had been at Roma for less than two years, having previously had the same role at La Liga side Sevilla for 17 years.

Roma are fifth in Serie A and were knocked out of the Champions League by Porto on Wednesday.

Monchi's departure was by mutual consent, a club statement said.

"I would like to thank president [James] Pallotta, the club's management, staff, players and fans for their support during my time at the club," said Monchi. "I wish Roma a lot of success in the future."