Irish Cup: Coleraine v Crusaders semi-final live on BBC

Crusaders defender Mark McChrystal battles for possession with Coleraine's Josh Carson

BBC Sport NI will have live coverage of the Irish Cup semi-final between holders Crusaders and Coleraine on Saturday, 30 March.

The tie will be live on BBC Two Northern Ireland, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.

Coleraine produced a thrilling comeback to knock out runaway Championship leaders Larne in the quarter-finals.

Crusaders saw off the challenge of Ballymena United to book their place in the last four.

The match kicks off at 17:30 GMT at the Oval and after the other semi-final between Warrenpoint Town and Championship side Ballinamallard United.