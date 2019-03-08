FFP: Man City boss Pep Guardiola does not think financial claims will taint legacy

Guardiola's side are top of the Premier League and lead second-placed Liverpool by one point

Manager Pep Guardiola does not think his Manchester City achievements will be tainted by allegations of financial fair play violations by the club.

City won the Premier League last season with 100 points and 106 goals, both of which are records.

Uefa said it was investigating City and would "focus on several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets".

Asked if his legacy would be affected, Guardiola said: "No, absolutely not."

Following up his initial question, BBC Sport's Simon Stone then asked whether he was confident about that and the Spaniard said: "Yes, definitely."

FFP rules are designed to ensure the amount clubs spend on their players and wages is approximately equal to what they earn in commercial revenue and prize money.

German news magazine Der Spiegel has published a series of claims, based on leaked documents, that City have violated FFP rules.

A City statement said: "The accusation of financial irregularities is entirely false."

"The club made a statement, so I can't add more than that," said Guardiola, whose Premier League leaders host Watford at 17:30 GMT on Saturday.

"The club are open. Hopefully it can finish as soon as possible.

"I trust a lot what the cub has done, because I know them and, hopefully they can solve it as soon as possible."

Uefa previously found City had breached FFP rules in 2014.

The two parties reached a settlement, with City paying a £49m fine - £32m of which was suspended - while their Champions League squad was reduced for the 2014-15 season.

Meanwhile, the Football Association is looking into claims City made a banned £200,000 payment to Jadon Sancho's agent when the England winger was 14 years old.

That allegation was also made in documents published by Der Spiegel last month.

Uefa said it would make no further comment while the investigation was ongoing.