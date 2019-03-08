Hearts: 'He's got a lot of work to do' - Craig Levein on new signing Aidy White

Aidy White last played a first-team match in January 2017

New Hearts signing Aidy White has "a lot of work to do" to reach the required standard, says Craig Levein.

A former England and Republic of Ireland youth international, White has joined the Tynecastle club as a free agent on a deal to 2021.

The left-back, 27, has not played a first-team match for over two years after an injury-hit spell at Barnsley.

"We've been in dialogue with Aidy for a year and feel now is the right time to bring him in," said manager Levein.

"He's got a lot of work to do in order to reach the level we think he's capable of but I'm confident he can fulfil his potential and prove to be a vital cog in the wheel as we look towards the future."

White is a product of the Leeds United youth set-up and made over 100 appearances for the Elland Road club before joining Barnsley, where he won the Football League Trophy and the League One play-off final in 2016 under new Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom.

He was sidelined by a troublesome groin injury in 2017 and last played a senior match in late January that year.