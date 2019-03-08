Alfredo Morelos: Rangers forward signs new contract until 2023

Alfredo Morelos is one goal away from matching last season's tally of 29

Alfredo Morelos has signed a new contract at Rangers for the second time this season, his new deal tying the striker to the Ibrox club until 2023.

Morelos, 22, is the Scottish Premiership's top scorer with 16 goals and the Colombia international has netted 28 times this season.

He had agreed a contract extension until 2022 in September.

"It did not take me long to agree this extension," Morelos told the Rangers website.

"My career has progressed quicker and better than I could have expected when I joined this great club. I feel a strong connection with the fans and they have made me feel special."

The striker joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki in 2017 and scored 29 times last season.

Manager Steven Gerrard, whose side visit Hibernian on Friday, added: "It's always important at big clubs like this one to make sure your top players are secured long term.

"Alfredo has been excellent for Rangers and his scoring record tells you he is in tune with what we are trying to achieve. He is what Rangers needs."