Sergio Aguero: Manchester City striker equals player of the month record with sixth award

Aguero joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has equalled the record for winning the Premier League player of the month award by claiming February's prize.

The 30-year-old has joined former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard and Tottenham striker Harry Kane in winning the award six times.

He scored seven league goals in four top-flight games in February.

City boss Pep Guardiola was named manager of the month after his side won all four league matches.

Newcastle's Fabian Schar claimed the goal of the month for his long-range strike against Burnley.