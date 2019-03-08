Padraig Amond: Captain Seamus Coleman lends his support

Seamus Coleman and Jon Walters have won over 100 Republic of Ireland caps between them

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has lent his support to Newport County's Padraig Amond following his shock international call-up.

Amond, 30, won four caps for the Republic's Under-21 side in 2008, playing alongside current Everton defender Coleman.

The League Two forward revealed he received "fantastic" messages from Coleman as well as forward Jon Walters.

"It's possibly one of the best weeks of my life," Amond explained.

Amond was named in the provisional squad for Euro 2020 qualifying games with Gibraltar and Georgia later this month, the first games of Mick McCarthy's second spell in charge.

"I've not spoken to the manager but I've spoken to a couple of players who sent me messages, some I knew and some I didn't, which was nice," he said.

"I played with Seamus Coleman in the Under-21s ten years ago and he sent me a message, and last night out of the blue I had a message from Jon Walters which I had to look at and think 'Really?'!

"It was a fantastic message with lots of encouragement, something I really appreciate."

Both Amond and club manager Mike Flynn credit the striker's form in this year's FA Cup as the driving factor in his selection.

The Carlow-born striker scored in every round of the Welsh club's eye-catching run to the last-16 as part of his season tally of 21, including goals against former Premier League champions Leicester and Manchester City.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Newport County 2-1 Leicester City highlights

"The FA Cup can change people's lives. There is magic in it and it played a big part in me being called up," Amond said.

Amond is eyeing up the chance to work with Robbie Keane, the Republic's record scorer who is currently part of McCarthy's backroom staff.

"He was a player I really looked up to, I can remember the majority the goals he scored for Ireland vividly," he said.

Hopefully I can make the final squad and have a chat and learn from him - because I'm sure I could pick up some brilliant information about being a striker."