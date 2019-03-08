Cardiff City: Neil Warnock denies player rift after three straight losses

Warnock joined Cardiff in October 2016 following the departure of Paul Trollope and led them to promotion last season

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock says there is no split at the club, despite claims of dressing room unrest from ex-players.

Former Bluebirds Nathan Blake and Danny Gabbidon have both claimed players are losing faith in their veteran manager.

Cardiff are in the relegation zone after three straight defeats, with Warnock calling it their "worst week".

"Anybody is welcome to talk to the lads behind my back," said the 70-year-old. "It doesn't bother me. But I don't think there's any rift whatsoever."

He added: "When you lose three games like we have, you are flat. Your body language is flat and training is not the same.

"If [Blake and Gabbidon] have been in the dressing room when I've not been around I don't know.

"We've just got try and close our ears. You just have to go along with what you think is the best team and that's what I've got to focus on in the next nine games."

And Warnock, who led the side to promotion into the Premier League last season, said he still felt he was the best man for the job.

"If I thought it'd be better to have somebody different in the place, I'd say good luck to them," Warnock said.

"If [the owners] thought that, it wouldn't bother me one bit. I think I'm the best one to get us over the line this year."

The Bluebirds host West Ham at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, having suffered heavy defeats at the hands of Watford and Everton in recent home games, where many fans left early.

With the club back in the bottom three and two points adrift of safety, Warnock said he understood the frustration of fans.

Cardiff City have lost their last three Premier League games

He said: "I think you get that everywhere you go. If it was a majority, I'd be worried. You're always going to get [some criticism]," he said.

"Even last year when we were going for promotion, with three weeks to go, there was talk 'is he good enough to take us up?' when we had a couple of sticky results.

"You are going to get that. I guess it sells newspapers and time on the media side.

"It's not something I worry too much about - all I can do is the best I can."