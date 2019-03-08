Motherwell: Hastie & Robinson pick up February Scottish Premiership awards

Jake Hastie returned to Motherwell from a loan spell at Alloa Athletic in January

Motherwell pair Stephen Robinson and Jake Hastie have won the Scottish Premiership manager and player of the month awards for February.

Well won three of their four league matches last month.

And Hastie, 19, scored four goals during that period, including a double in the 3-0 defeat of Livingston.

The winger, who is out of contract this summer, has been called up to the Scotland Under-21 squad for this month's games with Mexico and Sweden.