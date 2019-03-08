Scottish Gossip: Hastie, Rangers, Morelos, Frankfurt, Celtic, Hearts, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are close to signing Motherwell winger Jake Hastie, 19, on a four-year deal, with the teenager free to sign a pre-contract. (Sun)

Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos, 22, and will be represented at Easter Road on Friday evening when the Ibrox side take on Hibernian. (Daily Express)

Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has played down reports he wants to sign Morelos for Leicester City. (Herald - subscription required)

Manager Gerrard fears he will be unable to attract top players to Rangers if the recent incidences of crowd disorder at Scottish matches continues. (Scotsman)

"The crowds in general here are superb," insists Rangers boss Gerrard. (Times - subscription required)

Former Hibernian and St Mirren boss Alan Stubbs says Scottish football needs an urgent summit to address fan misbehaviour. (Daily Record)

Stubbs says Celtic winger Scott Sinclair's life was threatened by the bottle thrown during last Saturday's Scottish Cup tie with Hibs. (Scotsman)

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has ruled himself out of the running to be Celtic's next permanent boss. (Sun)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has backed incumbent Neil Lennon to remain as Celtic manager beyond the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told on-loan Southampton midfielder Steven Davis he must earn his place in the team. (Scotsman)

Former Rangers trialist Andrew Gutman, 22, says he joined Celtic in January as he believed it "was the best path" for his development. (Daily Record)

Goalkeeper Mark Hurst, 23, has left St Johnstone to move to the United States, leaving the Perth outfit with just one fit first-team stopper in the shape of Cammy Bell while Zander Clark recovers from injury. (Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has not given up hope of keeping Steven Naismith beyond the end of the season, with the on-loan Norwich City forward to have knee surgery next week. (Scotsman)

Dundee United hope to secure on-loan Aalborg forward Pavol Safranko on a permanent deal. (Sun)