Pitch inspection for Inverness CT v Ross County
Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Scottish Championship match against leaders Ross County on Friday will be subject to a 12:30 GMT pitch inspection.
Overnight rain in Inverness has put the fixture in doubt.
The Highland derby, which is scheduled to be broadcast live on BBC Scotland, has a 19:05 kick-off.
County are 11 points clear at the top of the division with nine games to play while Inverness are fifth, a point off the promotion play-off spots.