Newport could be boosted by the return of loan signing Ben Kennedy.

The Stevenage loanee has missed the last three matches with a toe injury.

Matty Dolan, Andrew Crofts and Fraser Franks are still out.

Cheltenham loanee Cameron Pring could feature against the side he played 11 games for earlier this season.

Midfielder Alex Addai is sidelined by a hamstring problem, although he is back in the gym and running again.