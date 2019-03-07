Manchester Utd fan stabbed in Paris after Champions League win

Manchester United became the first team in the competition's history to progress after losing a home first leg by 2-0 or more

A 44-year-old Manchester United fan was stabbed in Paris after the club's dramatic win over Paris St-Germain on Wednesday night.

The Foreign Office confirmed it was in contact with the French authorities over the incident.

United completed a remarkable comeback victory over PSG at the Parc des Princes to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The fan has undergone emergency surgery after being stabbed in the chest.

He is being treated at the Georges Pompidou European Hospital in Paris.

"We are in touch with the French authorities following an incident involving a British man in Paris on 6 March and stand ready to offer assistance if required," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The fan was reportedly in a taxi celebrating the victory when the incident happened.