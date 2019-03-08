Manager of the month: Linfield boss David Healy wins February manager award

David Healy receives the February award from Northern Ireland Football Writers chairman Keith Bailie

David Healy has been named Northern Ireland Football Writers' manager of the month after guiding Linfield to the League Cup and three Premiership wins during February.

It's the second successive monthly award for the Blues boss.

"It's a nice feeling to win this award two months running but I know that I'm here because of the efforts of my players," said Healy.

"They are the ones that deserve the accolades. They have been superb."

Healy's side beat Ballymena United 1-0 in the League Cup final while the Blues also earned Premiership wins over the Braidmen, Coleraine and Newry City.

"Lifting the League Cup has given us a taste of winning trophies and we're desperate to win more," added Healy.

"The league title is now in our hands. It's up us to continue our good form and deliver the success that Linfield fans expect."