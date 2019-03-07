Napoli in comfortable win over Salzburg - Europe League round-up

Match ends, Napoli 3, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0.
Napoli have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League following a 3-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg.
First-half goals from Arkadiusz Milik and Fabian Ruiz, plus an own goal by Jerome Onguene, gave the Serie A side victory in their last-16 first leg.
Villarreal, third from bottom in La Liga, won 3-1 at Zenit St Petersburg.
Sardar Azmoun equalised for Zenit, after Vicente Iborra's headed opener, before second-half goals for Villarreal from Gerard Moreno and Manu Morlanes.
Sevilla, who won the Europa League in 2014, 2015 and 2016, drew 2-2 at home to Slavia Prague, while Valencia beat FK Krasnodar 2-1.
Eintracht Frankfurt played out a 0-0 draw with Inter Milan after Marcelo Brozovic missed a penalty for the visitors.
Dinamo Zagreb hold a narrow 1-0 lead over Benfica, with Bruno Petkevic scoring the only goal.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 23Hysaj
- 19MaksimovicBooked at 82mins
- 26KoulibalyBooked at 26mins
- 6Mário Rui
- 7Callejón
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Ruiz
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forDiawaraat 66'minutes
- 14MertensSubstituted forInsigneat 72'minutes
- 99MilikSubstituted forOunasat 81'minutesBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 2Malcuit
- 11Ounas
- 21Chiriches
- 24Insigne
- 25Ospina
- 31Ghoulam
- 42Diawara
RB Salzburg
- 33Walke
- 22Lainer
- 15Ramalho
- 6Onguéné
- 17Ulmer
- 8Samassekou
- 42SchlagerBooked at 54mins
- 16JunuzovicSubstituted forMwepuat 62'minutes
- 13Wolf
- 9DabburSubstituted forMinaminoat 76'minutes
- 20DakaSubstituted forGulbrandsenat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Stankovic
- 5Vallci
- 14Szoboszlai
- 18Minamino
- 21Gulbrandsen
- 30Braut Håland
- 45Mwepu
- Referee:
- Aleksey Kulbakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home10
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 3, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0.
Attempt missed. Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Attempt blocked. André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Enock Mwepu.
Attempt saved. Fredrik Gulbrandsen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hannes Wolf.
Attempt missed. Adam Ounas (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Amadou Diawara.
Attempt missed. Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fredrik Gulbrandsen.
Booking
Adam Ounas (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Adam Ounas (Napoli).
André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Attempt missed. Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Booking
Nikola Maksimovic (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Allan.
Attempt blocked. Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Takumi Minamino.
Attempt saved. Fredrik Gulbrandsen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Xaver Schlager.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Adam Ounas replaces Arkadiusz Milik.
Attempt missed. Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannes Wolf.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Attempt blocked. Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Takumi Minamino.
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Foul by Allan (Napoli).
Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Amadou Diawara (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Diadie Samassekou.
Attempt missed. Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by José Callejón.
Amadou Diawara (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Takumi Minamino replaces Munas Dabbur.
Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mário Rui.
Offside, Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne replaces Dries Mertens.
Fredrik Gulbrandsen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Stefan Lainer.
Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dries Mertens following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by André Ramalho.