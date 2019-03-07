Napoli in comfortable win over Salzburg - Europe League round-up

Fabian Ruiz scores Napoli's second goal against Red Bull Salzburg

Napoli have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League following a 3-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg.

First-half goals from Arkadiusz Milik and Fabian Ruiz, plus an own goal by Jerome Onguene, gave the Serie A side victory in their last-16 first leg.

Villarreal, third from bottom in La Liga, won 3-1 at Zenit St Petersburg.

Sardar Azmoun equalised for Zenit, after Vicente Iborra's headed opener, before second-half goals for Villarreal from Gerard Moreno and Manu Morlanes.

Sevilla, who won the Europa League in 2014, 2015 and 2016, drew 2-2 at home to Slavia Prague, while Valencia beat FK Krasnodar 2-1.

Eintracht Frankfurt played out a 0-0 draw with Inter Milan after Marcelo Brozovic missed a penalty for the visitors.

Dinamo Zagreb hold a narrow 1-0 lead over Benfica, with Bruno Petkevic scoring the only goal.