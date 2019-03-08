Can you name Ajax's 1995 Champions League-winning side?
- From the section Football
Ajax produced a stunning Champions League display this week to knock holders Real Madrid out of the tournament and progress to the quarter-finals.
The Dutch side's stylish 4-1 win in the Bernabeu, to seal a 5-3 aggregate win, evoked memories of the last of their teams to conquer Europe.
In 1995, Louis van Gaal's side beat AC Milan 1-0 in Vienna thanks to an 85th-minute goal from substitute Patrick Kluivert.
But can you name their starting XI for the game, pictured above?
You have three minutes...
