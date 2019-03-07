Manchester City: Alleged financial fair play violations investigated

Manchester City are being investigated by Uefa for alleged financial fair play violations.

Uefa said the investigation "will focus on several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets".

German newspaper Der Spiegel has published a series of claims, based on leaked documents, that Premier League champions City have violated FFP rules.

Uefa previously found City had breached FFP rules in 2014.

The two parties reached a settlement, with City paying a £49m fine - £32m of which was suspended - while their Champions League squad was reduced for the 2014-15 season.

The Football Association is looking into claims City made a banned £200,000 payment to Jadon Sancho's agent when the England winger was 14 years old.

That allegation was also made in documents published by Der Spiegel last month.

Uefa says it will make no further comment while the investigation is ongoing.

