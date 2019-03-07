Callum Hudson-Odoi: Dangerous to put pressure on Chelsea teenager, says Sarri

Ten of Callum Hudson-Odoi's 16 appearances for Chelsea this season have come as a substitute

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says it is "dangerous" to put too much pressure on teenage winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 18-year-old scored his third Europa League goal of the season 12 minutes after being introduced as a substitute against Dynamo Kiev, in the first leg of the last-16 tie.

Ten of Hudson-Odoi's 16 appearances have come from the bench this term.

"I am convinced he is a great player. "But in my opinion, a player at 18 he cannot be at the top," Sarri said.

"He will only arrive at the top at 22 or 23 years old, like very other player. I think to have pressure when you are 18 is very dangerous for the player. You can lose the target.

"When you are 18, the target is to improve, mentally, tactically and physically."

Chelsea told the teenager they were unwilling to sell him, after he handed in a transfer request in January over concerns about his playing time.

Hudson-Odoi, who has just under 18 months left on his contract, was the subject of a £35m bid from Bayern Munich.

"He is in my mind for every match," Sarri added. "I think in England he is the only player born in 2000 with 16 matches at the top level.

"So for now we need him to improve without the pressure of the media, the fans, the club. I don't like to speak about him for this reason."