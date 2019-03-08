Fantasy football: Tips for picking your Premier League team

Sergio Aguero has scored 60% of his Premier League goals at the Etihad for Manchester City.

Is Sergio Aguero your main man? Will Wilfried Zaha continue his rich vein of form? Here's our Premier League fantasy football guide for this weekend's fixtures.

Sick of Sergio

Sorry, Watford fans, but those who have Sergio Aguero among their strikers could be in for a bumper weekend. There is just something about facing the Hornets that brings out the best in the Manchester City forward.

Aguero heads the list of prospective Premier League Golden Boot winners and will be looking to add to his tally of 10 goals in six appearances against Watford in all competitions, a sequence that includes two hat-tricks.

The 30-year-old also enjoys his home comforts, having scored 96 of his 161 Premier League goals for City at Etihad Stadium.

One more will see him join Alan Shearer in third for most goals at a specific venue in the competition (97 at St James' Park). Only Thierry Henry (114 at Highbury) and Wayne Rooney (101 at Old Trafford) have been more prolific at home.

If you are looking for a Watford player with the potential to bag points, it might be worth avoiding their goalkeeper or defenders. The Blues are yet to lose a Premier League game to Watford, winning the last seven by an aggregate score of 22-3.

Instead, why not give Troy Deeney a whirl. The Hornets captain has been involved in as many Premier League goals in nine games in 2019 as he was in 33 games in 2018 (Six goals and two assists).

Premier League top scorers 2018-19 Sergio Aguero (Man City) 18 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 17 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 16 Harry Kane (Tottenham) 16 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 14

Wing it with Wilf

Wilfried Zaha has scored five goals in his last six appearances for Crystal Palace.

If you're looking for a player with that bit of magic to grab or make some goals, an on-form Wilfried Zaha is always a useful option.

The Crystal Palace winger had been on a pretty miserable trot until recently, going 13 Premier League games without a single goal or assist.

But five goals and an assist in his past six games suggest the Ivory Coast international is now in tip-top shape and he's also pretty handy in games against rivals Brighton.

Zaha's five goals in nine appearances against the Seagulls represent his best return against any opponent, is he a banker for further points?

For Brighton, Glenn Murray looks due a goal and has scored in each of his past three appearances against his former employers.

Premier League most assists 2018-19 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 11 Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) 9 Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) 9 Paul Pogba (Man Utd) 9 Leroy Sane (Man City) 9 Raheem Sterling (Man City) 9

Magic Mane

Sadio Mane has scored a third of Liverpool's 18 goals in their last five home games.

It is always tricky to decide which of Liverpool's first choice trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to put in your side.

Well, maybe this will help...

Liverpool have scored 18 goals in their past five games at home, with Sadio Mane contributing six goals to that tally.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah has failed to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time at Liverpool.

But would you really bet against him reaching his 50th Premier League goal for the Reds against Burnley?

The Clarets have lost on nine of their past 11 visits to Anfield and Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten in their past 35 Premier League home games. In Alisson they also have the keeper with the most clean sheets.

That doesn't bode well for Burnley, but there may be some value in including Ashley Barnes or Chris Wood, who have been responsible for their past nine league goals.

Premier League keepers with most clean sheets 2018-19 Alisson (Liverpool) 17 Ederson (Man City) 14 Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) 11 Martin Dubravka (Newcastle) 9 Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) 9

Hazard, Lacazette & Vardy

When newly promoted teams come to town, Chelsea's Eden Hazard goes into overdrive.

Since the start of last season, the Belgian forward has been directly involved in 10 goals in as many games against promoted sides (seven goals, three assists).

And he has already been scorer or creator in each of his four such games this term, though Wolves, currently seventh, are hardly cannon fodder.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side travel to Stamford Bridge looking for a league double over Chelsea and are unbeaten in their five Premier League trips to London this season.

Elsewhere, Alexandre Lacazette is looking to become only the second Arsenal player to score in six consecutive home Premier League games when they face Manchester United on Sunday.

You can probably guess who was the first. Yes, it was Thierry Henry, who did it twice (completing a run of six successive games in August 2000 and seven in October 2004).

With Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers having won all six of his Premier League meetings with Fulham, it might also be the time to stick Jamie Vardy in up top.

The striker is closing in on an impressive personal milestone, having scored 99 goals in all competitions for Leicester. He could become the seventh player to hit 100 for the Foxes, and the first since Gary Lineker (103).