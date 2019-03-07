Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham boss 'sad' over 'unfair' touchline ban

Media playback is not supported on this device Pochettino 'crossed line' with Dean confrontation

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is in "shock" after being given an "unfair" two-match touchline ban for angrily confronting referee Mike Dean after his side's 2-1 defeat at Burnley.

The 47-year-old Argentine accepted a Football Association charge of improper conduct and was also fined £10,000.

Pochettino previously said he "crossed the line" in the 23 February league game and made a public apology to Dean.

"I am in shock. I still think it's unfair. I can do nothing," he said.

Speaking at a news conference before Saturday's Premier League trip to Southampton, he added: "It's my first time here when I'm not completely right in my behaviour but I feel that it's too much.

"I feel a bit sad with the punishment. I need to wait and see what they put on the letter and the reason to ban me with two games. That is unbelievable, no?"

Pochettino will serve his ban in the Premier League games against former club Southampton and at Liverpool on 31 March.

He said he wanted "to talk a bit more" with the FA before deciding whether to appeal.

"I think we are waiting after Wednesday [for] the letter from the FA but it's still not arrived," he said.

"I'm so curious to see why they decided to do what they did. Two-game ban is completely unfair and I want to see why and then talk a bit more."