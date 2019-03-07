Dimitar Evtimov: Accrington Stanley goalkeeper's bottle throw 'unacceptable' - Coleman

Dimitar Evtimov (right) joined League One club Accrington in January

Accrington manager John Coleman says goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov's actions were "unacceptable" after being sent off for throwing a bottle into the crowd.

Evtimov was dismissed shortly after conceding Blackpool's winner in Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat.

Coleman said the 25-year-old would be dealt with by the club internally.

"Dimi knows he was wrong and he was wrong in what he did," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"We've got to take responsibility for our own actions. I've faced this - we get abused nearly every time we go away from home by opposing fans and sometimes you want to turn around and have a go back at them.

"But when you do that, you let the opposition win so you've got to turn the other cheek.

"I appreciate it's difficult but, as a professional footballer, he should know that's what you've got to do."

After the bottle was thrown at him by one of the 1,800 Blackpool fans behind his goal, Evtimov lobbed it back into the crowd back-handed.

In the immediate aftermath of the match, Coleman said the referee should have used "common sense" as Evtimov was "not trying to endanger anybody", and said such an incident was "encouraging criminality" if supporters felt they could gain an advantage for their team.

Coleman said on Thursday that he could understand Evtimov's reaction, but added that he "deserved the consequences" for his actions.

He continued: "During the game you see him going up to stewards and handing things to them, so possibly the disappointment of conceding a goal has tipped him over the edge, but he's got to be stronger than that.

"He'll be left in no uncertain terms that it's not acceptable.

"We have to control and put our own house in order. As much as you feel that the bottle shouldn't be on there in the first place, there's a procedure to go through. You give them to the referee or a steward, and if you don't follow that, you deserve the consequences.

"We've got to try to avoid things like that. We've built up a good reputation for what we do here. We're a vibrant club that plays attacking football, and we don't want to be let down by certain things that can be controlled and stopped. We're determined to nip things like that in the bud."