Hearts: 'I feel sorry for him' - Craig Levein on Steven Naismith

Craig Levein, left, says Naismith could be out for up to eight weeks

Hearts manager Craig Levein says "he feels sorry" for Scotland forward Steven Naismith who faces two months out due to a knee injury.

Naismith, 32, will undergo surgery for the second time in five months after being forced off against Celtic last week.

The veteran striker, who was due to win his 50th cap this month, has returned to parent club Norwich City.

"I was speaking to him yesterday so it's unfortunate," said Levein.

"I feel for Steven more than anybody else. Obviously he was wanting to be involved in Monday [Hearts' Scottish Cup quarter-final with Partick Thistle] and now we have a replay and we hope to get through to other big games ahead. He is also sitting in 49 caps and one away from his 50th.

"He is a player whose generation has kind of missed out on reaching a major final and there is a chance Scotland could reach a major final. So I feel sorry for him.

"He worked ever so hard the last time and then this happens again."

Naismith has played 27 games for the Edinburgh club this season and four for his country, scoring 16 goals between them.

An opportunity emerged last month for the former Rangers striker to move to the MLS once his contract expires at Carrow Road in the summer, with Hearts also tabling an offer.

"Yes," said Levein, when asked if the deal was still on the table.

"We have made an offer and he was taking his time to make a decision. He needs to get back fit and that is the primary concern at the moment."