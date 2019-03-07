Euro 2020 qualifiers: Republic of Ireland boss McCarthy hands three players first call-ups

Padraig Amond scored for Newport in their 4-1 FA Cup fifth round defeat by Manchester City in February

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has handed first international call-ups to three players in his 38-man provisional squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers, Newport County striker Padraig Amond and Luton Town forward James Collins are included in the extended group.

The Republic face Gibraltar away on 23 March and Georgia at home on 26 March.

McCarthy is beginning his second spell as Republic of Ireland manager.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager was reappointed in November after Martin O'Neill left the role.

Travers, Amond (scorer of 21 goals in all competitions this season) and Collins have all previously represented the Republic at underage level.

Travers and Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will also be part of Republic's Under-21 squad, managed by Stephen Kenny, for their qualifier against Luxembourg on Sunday, 24 March at the Tallaght Stadium.

McCarthy will then have the option to draft them into the senior squad ahead of the Georgia game.

Kelleher, fellow keeper Kieran O'Hara and Sunderland defender Jimmy Dunne have been named but are yet to receive their first senior caps.

Whelan 'not retired'

Injury has ruled out Newcastle United's Ciaran Clark, Preston North End's Callum Robinson, Burnley's Jonathan Walters and Southampton's Michael Obafemi.

Keiren Westwood, Glenn Whelan, Aiden McGeady, James McCarthy, Stephen Ward and David McGoldrick have all earned recalls to the senior squad.

Whelan appeared to have made his final appearance in a green shirt against Northern Ireland last November, but McCarthy said the Aston Villa midfielder told him he had not retired and was still available for selection.

The reduced squad will be finalised on Sunday, 17 March, with the players gathering for their first training session under McCarthy the following day.

The Republic will also face Switzerland and Denmark in Group D of the qualifying series for the Euro 2020 finals.

Republic of Ireland provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Kieran O'Hara (Macclesfield Town*), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), Jimmy Dunne (Sunderland*), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen Ward (Burnley).

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), James McCarthy (Everton), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), David Meyler (Coventry City*), Shaun Williams (Millwall), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian).

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Scott Hogan (Sheffield United*), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town), Padraig Amond (Newport County).

*indicates the player is on loan