Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff 'likely' to miss rest of season with injury

Sean Longstaff attempts to block a pass by West Ham's Declan Rice (left)
Longstaff was injured in his side's game at West Ham on Saturday

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is "likely to miss the remainder of the season" with a knee ligament injury, the club says.

Academy graduate Longstaff, 21, was replaced at half-time during Newcastle's 2-0 defeat at West Ham United last week.

Longstaff has won praise from pundits and fans alike since making his full Premier League debut in January.

He has gone on to play 13 times in all competitions, scoring twice.

Longstaff has also been shortlisted for the Premier League's Player of the Month award for February.

