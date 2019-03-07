Lee Novak: Scunthorpe United forward extends contract until at least 2020
Scunthorpe United striker Lee Novak has triggered an extension to his contract at Glanford Park.
The 30-year-old's new deal will see him remain at the League One club until at least the end of next season.
Since joining on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic on the summer transfer deadline day in 2017, he has scored 17 goals in 71 appearances.
He helped the Iron reach last season's play-off semi-finals, featuring in the second-leg loss at Rotherham.