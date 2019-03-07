Lee Novak: Scunthorpe United forward extends contract until at least 2020

Former Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City forward Lee Novak has scored 11 goals this season

Scunthorpe United striker Lee Novak has triggered an extension to his contract at Glanford Park.

The 30-year-old's new deal will see him remain at the League One club until at least the end of next season.

Since joining on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic on the summer transfer deadline day in 2017, he has scored 17 goals in 71 appearances.

He helped the Iron reach last season's play-off semi-finals, featuring in the second-leg loss at Rotherham.