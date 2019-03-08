Irish Premiership: Cliftonville 'getting stronger and better' - McLaughlin

Cliftonville beat Institute 3-0 in their league game at Solitude in September

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin says his squad is "getting stronger and better" after winning three of his first four games in charge of the club.

Last week's 2-0 win at Glenavon moved the Reds up to fifth in the Premiership and they face Institute on Saturday.

"We're sitting in mid table and we want to start climbing the division as quickly as we can," said McLaughlin.

"The boys have been brilliant. I can't fault them. Everything we have asked of them they have done," he added.

"They are getting better with every week that passes and I'm delighted for them. They deserve the results for all their hard work," continued the ex-Institute boss.

McLaughlin admits it will be "a strange feeling" to come up against the club he left last month to take over the reins at Solitude in a league match on Saturday.

"I was there for 10 years and I have a lot of good friends at the club so it will be strange playing against the players I used to manage but we put our friendships to one side and I'll be targeting another three points."

'Warrenpoint have surprised me' - Baxter

Meanwhile Crusaders will continue their pursuit of second-placed Ballymena United when they travel to Milltown to play Warrenpoint Town.

"Warrenpoint have been the team that have surprised me, coming into the division and playing so very well," explained Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter.

"They are well managed, play a nice style of football and work hard at what they do. Credit where credit is due - they have done well to get where they are."

Ballymena will hope to bounce back from their Irish Cup quarter-final defeat by the Crues as they face derby rivals Coleraine in a tasty-looking encounter at Ballycastle Road.

Johnny McMurray scored a late equaliser to earn Ballymena a 3-3 draw with Coleraine on Boxing Day

Both previous top-flight meetings between the sides this season have ended in draws, 2-2 at Coleraine in September, and 3-3 on Boxing Day at the Warden Street Showgrounds.

"We'll take a deep breath and say 'here we go again'. These are tremendous matches to be involved in and we're looking forward to going there," said Sky Blues' manager David Jeffrey.

"We take one game at a time and it just happens to be yet another big game - a derby against Coleraine, who put in a great performance in the cup last week."

Dungannon Swifts are another club to have suffered disappointment in the last-eight stage of the Irish Cup last weekend, going out to Championship outfit Ballinamallard United in a penalty shoot-out.

"We need a big reaction and to move on as we have eight important league games coming up to try and secure seventh place," emphasised Swifts' manager Kris Lindsay as his side prepare to entertain Newry City.

Glentoran are another club chasing that seventh spot which would secure a berth in the end-of-season Europa League play-offs and they host Ards in Saturday's other fixture at the Oval.

New Ards manager Colin Nixon will aim to build on his team's 3-1 victory over Newry in his first match in charge two weeks ago - win which moved them above their opponents on goal difference at the foot of the table.