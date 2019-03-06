Porto knock Roma out with VAR penalty

Alex Telles scored an extra-time penalty following a VAR review to send Porto into the Champions League quarter-finals at the expense of Roma.

Alessandro Florenzi was penalised for dragging Fernando back in the 116th minute and Telles emphatically converted from the spot.

Porto's Moussa Marega took the game to extra-time when he got on the end of Jesus Corona's curling cross.

Roma captain Daniele de Rossi earlier cancelled out Francisco Soares' opener.