Champions League: 'This is what we do', says Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after win

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led the club into the Champions League quarter-finals on a dramatic night in Paris and then declared: "This is what we do."

Romelu Lukaku scored twice before Marcus Rashford's VAR-awarded penalty saw United progress on away goals at the expense of Paris St-Germain.

"It's this club. It's what we do, that's Man Utd," said Solskjaer, who famously scored a late winner for United in the 1999 final. "That's the Champions League, it's what it does."

