Champions League: 'This is what we do', says Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after win

Breaking news

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led the club into the Champions League quarter-finals on a dramatic night in Paris and then declared: "This is what we do."

Romelu Lukaku scored twice before Marcus Rashford's VAR-awarded penalty saw United progress on away goals at the expense of Paris St-Germain.

"It's this club. It's what we do, that's Man Utd," said Solskjaer, who famously scored a late winner for United in the 1999 final. "That's the Champions League, it's what it does."

More to follow.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you