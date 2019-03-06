Roland Duchatelet: EFL rejects Charlton Athletic owner's demands to takeover Addicks

Roland Duchatalet has been in control of Charlton since 2014

The English Football League board has rejected Charlton Athletic owner Roland Duchatelet's demands the league should acquire the club, because of 'a significant conflict of interest'.

Duchatelet wanted the EFL to take on the Addicks, offering to sell it for a nominal £1.

However, he would have retained his ownership of the Valley stadium and club training ground.

Supporters had already rejected the proposal at February's fans forum.

Charlton have officially been up for sale since late-2017, while Duchatelet has been in control since 2014.

The EFL statement reads: "As a competition organiser, the EFL regulates against dual interests and, having assessed the suggestion to take control of Charlton Athletic put forward by the Club's owner Roland Duchatelet, the EFL Board has concluded that such an arrangement would raise a significant conflict of interest and as such is not one that could be considered.

"The EFL will be speaking to Mr Duchatelet with regard to the ownership of Charlton Athletic and will continue to offer any support it can in assisting with his aim of finding a suitable new owner for the Club.

"In meantime, the ongoing EFL review continues and is expected to reach a conclusion before the end of the season."