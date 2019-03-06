Coventry City: EFL accept Sky Blues plan to remain at the Ricoh Arena in 2019-20

Coventry City first moved to the Ricoh Arena in 2005 after selling their former home at Highfield Road

The English Football League have accepted Coventry City's plan to remain at the Ricoh Arena in 2019-20 - but have given a new deadline of 2 April, by which arrangements must be sorted.

City's owners remain in a legal dispute with Premiership club Wasps. the Ricoh owners, and Coventry City Council.

Both have said that they will not enter negotiations while that is ongoing.

But the EFL insist that the threat of expulsion remains, for which EFL clubs must be notified no later than 2 April.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: "We have reviewed the position of Coventry City, and while we are still some distance away from having absolute confirmation, the EFL will continue to work with the Club to progress every possible avenue in order to reach an appropriate resolution."

In a statement, following a meeting on Wednesday, they said: "The EFL board has been appraised of the latest position of Coventry City, following an EFL request for confirmation in regard to where the club will stage its home matches in the 2019-20 season.

"The club is not yet in a position to provide absolute clarity of its plans, but is continuing to work with the relevant parties, as they attempt to meet the EFL's ultimate objective of ensuring they continue to play in the city of Coventry on a long term basis.

"At this stage, Coventry City still face the prospect of an Extraordinary General Meeting of clubs being convened to consider their expulsion from the league on 25 April if they are unable to satisfy the requirements in line with EFL regulations.

"EFL clubs would need to be notified no later than 2 April of an EGM and, in the interim period, Coventry City will be given every opportunity to develop and present a suitable solution.

"The EFL understands that it is the Club's preference to extend their stay at the Ricoh Arena for future seasons and would view this as a sensible and suitable solution to the matter.

Coventry first moved to the Ricoh Arena in 2005 after selling their former home at Highfield Road. They then returned to the Ricoh Arena in 2014 after just over a year ground-sharing 33 miles away with Northampton Town.

But they have been told by the EFL that they must play their home games within six miles of the city centre.

The legal case involving City's owners Sisu hinges on their claim that Coventry City Council undervalued the Ricoh Arena by £27m when the ground was sold to Wasps.