Madagascar extend contract of coach Nicolas Depuis

Madagascar coach Nicolas Depuis

Madagascar's Football Federation has extended the contract of national team coach Nicolas Dupuis until the end of this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Frenchman is rewarded for guiding Madagascar to the country's historic first ever Nations Cup finals.

The 51-year-old, who is also part of the technical staff at French fourth-tier side Fleury 91, has guided the team to three victories in their Nations Cup qualifying campaign so far, with one draw and one defeat.

His final game in the qualifiers is away to Senegal, for which he has named a 20-man squad. Both teams have qualified for Egypt 2019.

Coach Dupuis has handed recalls to Bulgaria based midfielder Abel Anicet and fit-again France-based goalkeeper Melvin Adrien who was last called-up a year ago.

France-born defender Jérémy Morel, who made his debut for Madagascar against Sudan in November last year after committing his international future with the Island nation, is in the squad.

Madagascar squad:

Goalkeepers: Ibrahim Dabo (JSSP, Reunion), Leda (Cnaps Sports, Madagascar), Melvin Adrien (Martigues, France).

Defenders: Pascal Razak (JSSP, Reunuon), Thomas Fontaine (Reims , France), Jerome Mombris (Grenoble, France), Jeremy Morel (Lyon , France), Roman Metanire (Minnesota , USA ) Deba Kely (Arras, France).

Midfielders: Abel Anicet (Ludogorets, Bulgaria), Ibrahim Amada (MC Alger, Algeria), Marco Ilaimaharitra (Charleroi, Belgium)), Baggio (Fosa Jr, Madagascar), Zotsara (Fleury 91, France), Dimitry Caloin (Herbarium, France).

Forwards: Faneva (Clermont, France), Carolus (Al-Adalh, Saudi Arabia), Paulin (Maqassa, Egypt), Njiva (Samut Sakhon, Thailand), William Gros (Vitré, France)