National League news - March 2019

Sutton manager Paul Doswell is hoping to take his club to the play-offs for the second season in a row

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

6 March

A winding-up petition brought against Gateshead by HM Revenue and Customs for just over £20,000 has been dismissed, the National League club has said.

However, the club says it "still needs to make payment in full as soon as possible to prevent further action from being taken".