Europa League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
Chelsea20:00Dynamo Kiev
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Dynamo Kiev

Ross Barkley celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Malmo
Ross Barkley scored Chelsea's second as they defeated Malmo 3-0 at Stamford Bridge to ensure progress to the Europa League last 16

Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says his players are "physically and mentally tired" before their Europa League last-16 first leg against Dynamo Kiev.

The game against the Ukrainian side will be Chelsea's seventh in 18 days, a run that included extra time in the Carabao Cup final with Manchester City.

It is a schedule that the former Napoli boss believes puts English clubs at a disadvantage in European competitions.

"The last week was very hard for us. We need to rest some players," said Sarri.

"We have played six, seven, eight matches more than other European teams [this season], which means two months without training. For an English team it's very difficult to be competitive in Europe in March, April.

"Ajax didn't play the last match in the Dutch championship. If an Italian team plays a Europa League game away from home, you can ask to play on Monday. We play 62, 63 hours after Dynamo. It's too early," Sarri added.

The Italian's side defeated Malmo 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in their round-of-32 second leg to seal a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Their upcoming opponents overcame a tricky last-32 tie with Greek side Olympiakos in the previous round, winning 1-0 at home to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

"My team is good enough to win at home, and to win away," said Sarri.

"We know the two matches will be very difficult - they are a good, physical, young team, very dangerous in counter-attacks because they have two very, very fast wingers. We need two very good performances."

Dynamo manager Olexandr Khatskhevich, whose side sit second in the Ukrainian Premier League seven points adrift of rivals Shakhtar Donetsk, has kept his cards close to his chest.

"Favourites only exist on paper. Before the game, the odds are only ever 50-50," said Khatskhevich.

"For now, all I am prepared to say about Chelsea is that they wear blue. It's a bit early to talk about their form."

Team news

Sarri says Chelsea "have no injuries" before Thursday's first leg, but Ross Barkley is one booking away from a suspension.

Dynamo Kiev have Slovenia winger Benjamin Verbic suspended for the match at Stamford Bridge.

The stats

  • Chelsea will face Dynamo Kiev for the third time, with the Blues winning one and drawing one of the two previous meetings in the group stages of the 2015-16 Champions League.
  • Dynamo Kiev have never won a European match in England, with the Ukrainians drawing three and losing 11 of their 14 previous visits. They most recently drew 0-0 draw at the Etihad against Manchester City in the Champions League last 16 in March 2016.
  • Chelsea's only previous appearance at this stage of the Europa League was back in 2012-13. They defeated Romanian side FCSB over two legs and went on to lift the trophy under Rafael Benitez.
  • Dynamo Kiev have not won any of their last nine first-leg knockout matches in the Europa League. Their last victory came at home to Manchester City in March 2011.
  • Willian has had a direct hand in seven Europa League goals this season - no Chelsea player has had more goal involvements in a single European campaign since Juan Mata (12) and Fernando Torres (9) during their 2012-13 Europa League-winning season.

Thursday 7th March 2019

  • ChelseaChelsea20:00Dynamo KievDynamo Kiev
  • Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb17:55BenficaBenfica
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt17:55Inter MilanInter Milan
  • RennesRennes17:55ArsenalArsenal
  • SevillaSevilla17:55Slavia PragueSlavia Prague
  • Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg17:55VillarrealVillarreal
  • NapoliNapoli20:00RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg
  • ValenciaValencia20:00FK KrasnodarFK Krasnodar

