Vinicius Jr: Real Madrid forward set to miss two months

Vinicius Jr joined Real Madrid from Flamengo in the summer

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr could be out for two months after tearing ligaments in his right ankle during the defeat by Ajax.

The reigning champions lost 4-1 on Tuesday as they were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16.

The 18-year-old left the pitch in tears during the first half at the Bernabeu.

A Real Madrid statement said Vinicius, who received his first Brazil call-up last week, has a "torn ligament of the tibiofibular joint in the right leg".

The striker has made 28 appearances this season for Real after joining from Brazilian side Flamengo in the summer.

Real, who had won three successive Champions League titles before this week's exit, sit third in La Liga and are 12 points behind leaders Barcelona after their El Clasico defeat on Saturday.

They have now lost four successive games at home for the third time in the club's history.