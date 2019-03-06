Matt Grimes: Swans midfielder ready for Premier League - Graham Potter

Matt Grimes is an England U21 international

Swansea City manager Graham Potter believes midfielder Matt Grimes has the quality to play in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old was relegated from League One last term while on loan at Northampton where he scored four goals.

Grimes has been arguably Swansea's best player in the Championship having seized his chance following their relegation from the Premier League.

"He is an intelligent footballer who every day does his very best, he is a model professional," said Potter.

"He has been fantastic, from early pre-season he showed the type of character he was, stepping in at left-back, wanting to help and do his bit for the team.

"He didn't get disappointed when he didn't play. He waited for his chance and he has grown and grown as the season has gone on."

Grimes jumped from League Two to the top flight when he joined Swansea from Exeter in January 2015.

"His character is very, very impressive," Potter added.

"He is very level-headed. He can improve further and he is bound to improve because of the personal attributes he has. I am really proud of what he has done and how he is."

When asked if Grimes could get back to the highest level, Potter added: "I think so."

Grimes is set to make his 38th appearance of the season when Swansea go to Championship leaders Norwich on Friday night.

The Swans are seven points adrift of the play-off places with 12 league games remaining, and Potter is eyeing a run of results.

"I think anybody that can consistently win between now and the end of the season will put themselves in a really good position," he added.

"You can move up the table quite quickly and in a big way. It's whether you can get on a run and build some momentum.

"If you're going to pick a time to do it, the time is now."