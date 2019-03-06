Andy Reid: Former Tottenham midfielder named Republic of Ireland Under-18 boss

FAI high performance director Ruud Dokter says Reid will bring a "wealth of experience" to the role

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Andy Reid has been appointed as head coach of the country's under-18 team.

Reid, who won 29 senior caps for Ireland, is currently working towards his Uefa Pro Licence and will replace Jim Crawford in the role.

The former Tottenham player, 36, has been working under Crawford with the under-18 team since March.

Crawford has since stepped up to join the management team of new under-21 boss Stephen Kenny.

Reid said: "It is a real honour and privilege to have the opportunity to be appointed the Republic of Ireland under-18 head coach.

"Having played underage football for my country, I understand the pathway these young players are taking. It will be a real pleasure to help them along the way."

Reid had spells with Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Charlton, Sunderland, Sheffield United and Blackpool before returning to Forest, where he had an interim spell as assistant first-team coach.

He has completed his Uefa A and B Licences with the Football Association of Ireland since retiring in 2016.

Reid helped the Republic win the European Under-16 Championship in 1998.

FAI high performance director Ruud Dokter said he was delighted at Reid's appointment.

"He brings a wealth of experience from his playing days and has gone through the pathway from under-15 all the way up to the senior team," added Dokter.