Derby County v Stoke City
Derby County have winger Tom Lawrence available after an ankle injury forced him to miss the past six games.
Mason Mount and Craig Bryson remain out but the midfielders should return after the international break, while striker Mason Bennett (groin) is also missing.
Stoke City will give Peter Etebo and Sam Vokes time to prove their fitness for the short trip along the A50.
Both players had been struggling with groin injuries, but could feature at Pride Park against the Rams.
Match facts
- Derby are hosting Stoke in a league match for the first time since the 2006-07 season, when they lost 2-0 under Billy Davies.
- None of the previous 12 league meetings between Derby and Stoke have ended as a draw (six wins each).
- Derby have lost just one of their past nine league games at Pride Park (W4 D4), 1-0 against Millwall in February.
- Stoke are winless in 10 away games in the Championship (D7 L3), drawing each of the previous three.
- No side has lost fewer home games in the Championship this season than Derby (three).
- Only Middlesbrough's away games (35) have featured fewer goals than Stoke's (41 - 17 for and 24 against) in the Championship this season.