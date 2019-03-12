Middlesbrough v Preston North End

George Friend (right) returned from a hamstring injury against Brentford

Middlesbrough skipper George Friend could be recalled to the starting XI after a substitute appearance against Brentford last weekend.

Defender Aden Flint is more of a doubt with a hamstring problem, while Jordan Hugill could play against his old club.

Ben Pearson returns for Preston after suspension, while Brad Potts, Tom Barkhuizen and Tom Clarke may also be selected after returning from knocks.

Darnell Fisher is banned for one game after accruing 10 yellow cards.

Louis Moult and Callum Robinson continue their hamstring injury rehab and are unavailable for Alex Neil's side.

Match facts