West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City

Midlander Graham Potter, Swansea City's manager, spent three seasons at West Bromwich Albion as a player from 1997 to 2000

West Bromwich Albion look to revive their fading automatic Championship promotion hopes as they play their first game since Saturday night's shock sacking of head coach Darren Moore.

First-team coach Jimmy Shan is at the helm, pending what is expected to be a quick appointment of Moore's successor.

Swansea City, managed by former Albion defender Graham Potter, are without 18-goal leading scorer Oli McBurnie.

The striker misses his second game in a row in a season hampered by illness.

He was also sidelined for last Friday night's win 1-0 defeat by leaders Norwich City.

Albion, who won 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium in November, start the night 14 points better off than Swansea, looking for a first league win since Boxing Day.

West Brom first team coach Jimmy Shan told BBC WM:

"I'd imagine there'd be some disgruntled fans at Darren Moore leaving. He's a club legend, a great guy, a well respected man and the fans are going to display their disappointment.

"As staff, we're planning for the next two games, with the main focus on Swansea and half a glance on the next game on Saturday against Brentford.

"But we need strong support. There's still a promotion push going on here. We need to create the right platform to give the lads the best chance. There's another 30 points to play for over the next 10 games.

"If results had gone differently, we could have been in the top two by now. There's some weird results take place in the Championship and we've been on the receiving end of it the last two weeks."

Match facts