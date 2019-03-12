Norwich City v Hull City
Championship leaders Norwich have no new injury or suspension concerns as they look to record a fifth successive victory.
Boss Daniel Farke could name the same XI that started Friday's 1-0 win over Swansea City.
Hull manager Nigel Adkins is expected to make changes to the side that lost at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Forwards Fraizer Campbell and Evandro could both come in, and Jon Toral and Stephen Kingsley are both fit again.
MATCH FACTS
- Norwich have won just one of their past nine league matches against Hull (D4 L4), winning 1-0 in January 2014.
- Hull have won one of their past nine league visits to Carrow Road against Norwich (W1 D3 L5)
- Norwich have been beaten just once in their past 11 league games (W7 D3), falling to a 3-1 defeat at Preston in February.
- Hull City have lost each of their past four away games in the Championship, scoring just one goal while letting in 13. They lost five in a row earlier this season, between August and October.
- Nigel Adkins won his last away league match against Norwich back in November 2014. Leading Reading to a 2-1 win.
- 37% of Norwich's league goals at Carrow Road this season have been scored in the final 15 minutes of games (14 of 38), the highest ratio of any home side.