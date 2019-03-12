Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Jack Grealish has scored in both games since returning to the Villa side after three months out with a shin injury

Nottingham Forest have doubts over top scorer Lewis Grabban and midfielder Matty Cash, who have both been struggling with Achilles problems.

Defender Jack Robinson serves the second game of a two-match suspension.

Aston Villa, two points behind Forest in the Championship table, moved within four of the play-offs after Sunday's local derby win over Birmingham City.

Boss Dean Smith may opt to recall John McGinn after his impact off the bench in setting up Jack Grealish's winner.

Former Notts County loan player Grealish lasted 82 minutes of Sunday's headline-making encounter in only his second game back after three months out with a shin injury.

Villa and Forest shared 10 goals in a remarkable match in the reverse fixture in November.

Villa head coach Dean Smith told BBC Sport:

"Two wins, two clean sheets. We were very good defensively on Sunday. Jed Steer has done really well in goal since he came in. He's taken his chance well

"But we're just taking it one game at a time. Beating Birmingham City moved us up to ninth and now we have another game against Forest when we'll be looking for three points.

"It's all about little targets. 10 games to go, the lads are working very hard and there's no doubting our team spirit."

Match facts