Championship
Birmingham19:45Millwall
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Millwall

Birmingham City keeper Lee Camp's last clean sheet was in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on 2 February
Birmingham City keeper Lee Camp's last clean sheet was in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on 2 February
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Birmingham City have on-loan midfielder Gary Gardner available again following his enforced absence from their derby defeat by parent club Aston Villa.

Garry Monk's Blues remain without defender Maxime Colin as they look for a first win in four home matches.

Millwall, who have lost their last four games, play their final game before Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final at home to Brighton.

They start the night 16 points worse off than play-off hopefuls Birmingham.

Birmingham City manager Garry Monk told BBC Sport:

"(Sunday's derby defeat) was painful for us. The ball just didn't want to go in for us.

"The commitment, determination and effort was there to see.

"But we will pick ourselves up for the game here on Wednesday."

Millwall manager Neil Harris:

"The cup game will be a good atmosphere at The Den and exciting for the fans.

"But our priority is the league and we have a huge game at Birmingham.

"I have to pick a team capable of going and competing against a good, physical Birmingham side."

Match facts

  • Birmingham are looking to complete a league double over Millwall for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.
  • Millwall have won on their last two away trips to St Andrew's - but have never won three in a row.
  • Blues have lost four (and won just two) of their last eight home league games.
  • Millwall have lost four consecutive league games despite scoring in each match. They have never lost five straight league games in which they have found the net.
  • Blues have kept one clean sheet in their league 12 games, in all competitions.
  • Che Adams has scored nine of Birmingham's last 12 goals from open play in the league. Only Norwich's Teemu Pukki, the Championship's top scorer, has scored more goals from open play in the second tier this season (24) than Adams' 18.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich36219672452772
2Leeds36217860382270
3Sheff Utd36208861342768
4West Brom361710968482061
5Middlesbrough351513739261358
6Derby361510114644255
7Bristol City35159114437754
8Nottm Forest361314950401053
9Aston Villa36121596253951
10Preston361312115549651
11Birmingham361214105346750
12Hull36148145051-150
13Brentford3513101260471349
14Sheff Wed361213114249-749
15Swansea35138144543247
16Stoke361015113742-545
17Blackburn361111144756-944
18QPR36127174255-1343
19Reading36812164053-1336
20Wigan3699183652-1636
21Millwall36810183955-1634
22Rotherham36615153758-2133
23Bolton3678212456-3229
24Ipswich36313202860-3222
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you