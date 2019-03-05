FC Porto v Roma

Nicolo Zaniolo, 19, scored twice in the first-leg to give Roma a 2-1 advantage

Roma go into their Champions League last-16 tie with Porto amid speculation over manager Eusebio di Francesco's future.

Reports in Italy suggest the 49-year-old could be sacked if his side lose to their Portuguese rivals on Wednesday.

The Serie A side hold a 2-1 lead before the second-leg, after Adrian Lopez gave Porto a late lifeline.

Roma were defeated 3-0 by derby rivals Lazio on Saturday, leaving them three points adrift of the top-four places.

"We've tried to improve certain situations. Mentally it's not going right for us this year and we need to change," said Di Francesco.

"There's no way you can underestimate the derby. The way we played had nothing to do with the Champions League. This has happened to us too often this season and we really must work on the mental side of things.

"We seem to be on and off."

Captain Daniele de Rossi added: "In the last few games we have struggled. It's a moment we need to regroup, we need to get ready over the next few days as we have a vital game upcoming. Wednesday's match will have a big impact on the rest of the campaign."

At 19 years and 225 days, Nicolo Zaniolo became the youngest Italian to score twice in a Champions League game to put Roma in control of the tie.

"He is becoming a very good player," Di Francesco said of Zaniolo. "We just need to keep working hard to remove a few mistakes from his game. Sometimes he is almost too eager to win the ball in midfield when he should play with more patience. We cannot complain, though."

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao, meanwhile, renewed his contract with the Portuguese side last week until 2021.

Conceicao's side were knocked off top-spot in Primeira Liga at the weekend after a 2-1 defeat to title rivals Benfica, but Lopez's away goal at Stadio Olimpico has given his side hope of progressing to the quarter-finals.

"We need to win the game, but not so quickly. We have to be at a good level defensively, Roma have the third-best attack in Serie A. Balance will be essential to get the win," said Conceicao.

"The collective is what counts. Our confidence is from our day-to-day work, not from any individual player.

"We need to be effective in attack, but also in defence. There's no need for a battle-cry: the game is in our hands."

Team news

Porto have no new injury concerns, with forward Moussa Marega back after missing the first leg with a thigh strain.

Roma defender Kostas Manolas has been passed fit for the trip to Porto despite missing their defeat by Lazio at the weekend.

Zaniolo is also available after being forced off against Lazio on Saturday, though the Italians will be without injured pair Javier Pastore and Cengiz Under.

