Irish Cup: Mourneview Park and the Oval to host Irish Cup semi-finals

Crusaders' semi-final against Coleraine will be played at the Oval

The Oval and Mourneview Park will host this season's Irish Cup semi-finals.

The last-four tie between Crusaders and holders Coleraine will be played at Glentoran's east Belfast venue.

Warrenpoint Town will play Championship outfit Ballinamallard United in Lurgan, with both sides aiming to reach the Irish Cup final for the first time.

Both semi-finals are scheduled to be played at 3pm on Saturday 30 March, with the final to take place at Windsor Park on Saturday 4 May.

The Bannsiders are looking to retain their title having come from behind to beat Larne in the quarter-final, with the Crues beating Ballymena United.

Warrenpoint reached the last four with a home win over Larne Tech Old Boys of the Amateur League and their opponents, the Mallards, beat Dungannon Swifts on penalties.