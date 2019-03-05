Gabriele Cioffi: Crawley Town boss given one-match touchline ban

Gabriele Cioffi shouts instructions
Crawley were beaten 1-0 at MK Dons on Saturday

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi has been given a one-game touchline ban after receiving a fourth yellow card of the season in their defeat at MK Dons.

It means the Italian - who took charge of the League Two club in September - will have to watch their game against Grimsby on Saturday from the stands.

Under the Football Association's disciplinary code managers are given a ban after four "stage one warnings".

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson was given a similar suspension last month.

Crawley are 18th in League Two and have only won one of their past nine matches.

